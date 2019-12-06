Uber data shows 3,000 sexual assaults involving passengers or drivers in 2017-2018

Company calls safety issues ‘exceptionally rare’. Here’s what the data says.

Uber released its first safety report detailing traffic fatalities, fatal physical assaults and sexual assault incidents of 2017 and 2018 on Thursday, December 6, 2019.

The report indicates Uber drivers and riders in the United States were victims of about 3,000 sexual assaults per year in 2017 and 2018, with women making up more than 90 percent of rape and attempted rape survivors.

Uber-related crashes also caused the deaths of 72 riders and 35 drivers, and Uber-related physical assaults killed 19.

Uber’s report emphasized the company’s safety standards and painted the findings in a reassuring light.

“The vast majority (99.9%) of Uber trips end without any safety-related issue at all” and a mere 0.0003% of trips involved a serious accident, the report says before stating that “Uber’s background-check process is very rigorous” and involves sophisticated driver screening technology.

“Any safety issue is exceptionally rare,” the company’s spokesperson Andrew Hasbun told The Examiner in a written statement.

The report indicates that about 1 in every 20,000 Uber trips in the United States involves a fatal crash, 1 in 120,000 involves a fatal physical assault, and about 1 in 400,000 involves a sexual assault.

Fatalities and sexual assaults affected riders and drivers almost evenly. Drivers and riders were just as likely to be the victims of fatal crashes and physical assaults, while riders were 15 percent more likely to be victims of sexual assault.

Uber did not release data about non-fatal crashes or physical assaults.

The company also declined to provide any San Francisco-specific or California-specific data to The Examiner’s news staff.

Drawing from San Francisco County Transportation Authority estimates and Uber’s market share data, The Examiner was able to roughly estimate than 1 in every 30 or 120,000 daily trips reported nationwide by Uber in 2017 and 2018 may have been completed in San Francisco.

However, Uber’s report did not provide enough data to localize safety issue statistics.

