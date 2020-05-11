U.N. Plaza stabbing injures woman

Knife attack among two reported to police Sunday

A woman was stabbed at United Nations Plaza on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The stabbing happened during an argument at the plaza off Market Street shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

The suspect, described only as a 57-year-old woman, fled the scene and was arrested.

The victim, a woman also in her 50s, was injured but is expected to survive, according to police.

The stabbing was one of two police investigated Sunday.

Hours earlier, a 53-year-old man was stabbed on the other side of Market Street at Sixth and Mission streets.

The man was arguing with his assailant when he was injured at around 9 a.m.

Officers came and arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Shortly before the weekend, police also investigated a stabbing on the 400 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin.

That incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. Friday when a 46-year-old man was knifed during an argument.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, while his attacker got away.

The latest police data available shows that assaults including stabbings are down by nine percent citywide so far this year.

There were 755 assaults reported as of May 3 last year compared to 687 in the same time period for 2020.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

