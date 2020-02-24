Two suffer life-threatening injuries in Saturday traffic collisions

Two people are struggling with life-threatening injuries after two separate traffic collisions that occurred in San Francisco Saturday.

One of those traffic collisions was a pedestrian hit-and-run, with a suspect still at large.

Saturday afternoon at about 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at Geary and Mason streets near Union Square.

A driver in an SUV struck a 27-year-old man at the intersection and fled, according to police.

Later that night, at 11:30 p.m., two vehicles collided at Seventh and Harrison streets in the South of Market.

One driver collided with another vehicle, and then continued on and struck two parked, unattended vehicles. One person from the vehicle involved in multiple collisions was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

San Francisco officials have pledged to end all traffic deaths in The City by 2024. Vision Zero SF maintains a map of the most dangerous corridors in San Francisco, where most traffic injuries and fatalities occur, called the “Vision Zero High Injury Network,” or high injury corridors.

Both intersections that played host to injuries this weekend are on the high injury corridor map.

