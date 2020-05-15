Two stabbed in fight with would-be thief in the Mission District

Two men were stabbed after confronting a would-be thief in the Mission District on Thursday, police said.

The fight broke out when the knife-wielding suspect tried to steal “items” near 24th and Alabama streets at around 7 p.m., according to police. It was not immediately clear whether the incident unfolded at a business or otherwise.

When a 55-year-old man confronted the suspect, police said a fight ensued and he was stabbed alongside a 20-year-old man. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries and are expected to survive.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, did not make off with any items. Police said he was arrested.

