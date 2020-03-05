Two rescued, one person hospitalizes in early morning SoMa fire

San Francisco Fire Department crews have contained a fire at a multiple-story residential complex early Thursday morning that sent at least one person to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 4:47 a.m. at 330 Clementina St., fire officials said. Heavy smoke was reported on the 9th floor and 10th floor residents were ordered to shelter in place.

Two people were rescued, with one transported to a hospital in moderate condition, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained at 5:11 a.m.

Fire officials didn’t immediately say how many people were displaced.

