Two rescued in one-alarm Sunset District fire

Two people have been rescued from a fire in the Sunset District Tuesday evening and one taken to a burn center for treatment, according to fire officials.

San Francisco fire officials first reported the one-alarm fire at 35th Avenue and Noriega Street around 6:15 p.m. on Twitter. They said the two-story home was “fully involved” in flames.

Three people have been displaced.

Lives wires are down in the area, Noriega Street is closed and residents are being warned to stay away.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is reporting that the 7 Haight/Noriega bus is being rerouted around the area.