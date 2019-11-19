Two rescued in one-alarm Sunset District fire

Two people have been rescued from a fire in the Sunset District Tuesday evening and one taken to a burn center for treatment, according to fire officials.

San Francisco fire officials first reported the one-alarm fire at 35th Avenue and Noriega Street around 6:15 p.m. on Twitter. They said the two-story home was “fully involved” in flames.

Three people have been displaced.

Lives wires are down in the area, Noriega Street is closed and residents are being warned to stay away.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is reporting that the 7 Haight/Noriega bus is being rerouted around the area.

Previous story
Muni aims to end operator shortage by summer 2021
Next story
Drivers looking for a shortcut to get steered off Page Street

Just Posted

Drivers looking for a shortcut to get steered off Page Street

Drivers be warned: If you’re looking to circumvent Oak Street traffic to… Continue reading

Muni aims to end operator shortage by summer 2021

Director of Transit warns that further service improvements may not be possible until then

Man fatally stabbed during fight on BART train in Hayward

A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in a fight on… Continue reading

ADUs for me and you

Whether you agree with Bernie Sanders that Apple “helped create the housing… Continue reading

Battle brews within SF police union over leadership style

Gary Delagnes-endorsed candidate to challenge Tony Montoya for presidency

Most Read