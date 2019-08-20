A plane crashed near Half Moon Bay Tuesday evening. (Courtesy image)

Two rescued after plane crash near Half Moon Bay

Two people escaped injury Tuesday evening in a plane crash into the ocean south of Half Moon Bay, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed at about 5:50 p.m. about nine miles south and five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay.

The two people rescued were taken to a hospital as a precaution, sheriff’s spokesperson Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.

The plane sank, according to the FAA. It was registered to Lesh Air with an address in Denver, Colorado.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.

Previous story
One person shot at Sixth and Market
Next story
New Chinatown station to be named for Rose Pak, but opponents vow to keep fighting

Just Posted

New Chinatown station to be named for Rose Pak, but opponents vow to keep fighting

Debate over power broker’s legacy exposes deep rifts in Chinese community

City shutting down long-term mental health beds to expand hospital Navigation Center

The City is preparing to close dozens of permanent, residential treatment beds… Continue reading

Free speech group sues city over raids on journalist

Free speech advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to force the San… Continue reading

Two rescued after plane crash near Half Moon Bay

Two people escaped injury Tuesday evening in a plane crash into the… Continue reading

Judge decides to hold Embarcadero attack suspect in jail

Facing new charges, man at center of controversy will not be released ahead of trial

Most Read