Two people in critical condition after weekend car crashes

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting into a multi-vehicle car crash near Ocean Beach Sunday, officials say.

According to a police report, the unidentified woman was driving near the corner of Great Highway and Lincoln Way around 12:50 a.m. Sunday when her car struck two other vehicles.

As of Sunday morning, the woman was in critical conditions and no suspects were under the police’s radar.

This was not the only life-threatening traffic collision this weekend. Saturday morning a 60-year-old man was hit in the crosswalk of 16th and De Haro streets near the California College of the Arts by a 39-year-old man driving a sedan.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

Four people displaced after two-alarm Richmond District fire
BART employee pulls man from path of train

