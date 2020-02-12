Driver seriously injures two pedestrians, strikes third on Mission Street

Three pedestrians were injured Wednesday when a driver who may have been impaired struck them and a Muni bus in the Mission, police said.

Two of the pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit near 23rd and Mission streets at around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

The third pedestrian, who was disembarking a bus when struck, was evaluated and later released.

While the driver initially fled the scene, they ultimately returned and were detained, police said.

The driver and a vehicle passenger are also being medically evaluated.

Police said the driver was in a burgundy colored Toyota Prius headed westbound on 23rd Street that then turned northbound onto Mission Street, where it struck two pedestrians and continued up Mission.

The driver then drove onto a sidewalk and struck the Muni bus and the passenger.

The bus passenger complained of pain.

