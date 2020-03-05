First two patients diagnosed with novel coronavirus in San Francisco

Both cases are thought to have been caught within the community

Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced two patients have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in San Francisco. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Two San Francisco residents tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the first known cases of the disease to appear in The City, officials announced Thursday.

It is not known how the patients contracted the virus at this time, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health. Neither of them have a history of travel or any known contacts with other confirmed cases of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19.

Mayor London Breed made the announcement during a press conference at City Hall where she was joined by Colfax and other city officials, including members of the Board of Supervisors.

“Today, we are announcing the first two cases of coronavirus in our city. They have been detected here in San Francisco,” Breed said. “The individuals are contained.”

The two patients are unrelated and being cared for in isolation at separate hospitals. One, a woman in her 40s, is in fair condition. Another, a man in his 90s, in serious condition. Families have been notified and health officials are conducting an investigation into the patients’ histories and contacts.

No further details were provided about the patients nor were the hospitals named in order to protect the patients privacy, city officials said.

Colfax said the cases did not come as a surprise for health officials, given other recent reports of cases around the Bay Area.

He said that the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s lab conducted the tests on Monday and the results were reported to him Thursday morning. San Francisco began local testing for the virus on Monday.

“These cases are like similar cases we are seeing in the region,” Colfax said. “They are indicative of community transmission of COVID-19.”

Breed declared a local emergency on Tuesday Feb. 25 to mobilize resources and staffing and initiate emergency planning and to allow for future reimbursements from state and federal governments for efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same at the state level Thursday.

The diagnoses come shortly after reports that a person on a cruise ship that disembarked in San Francisco has died of the novel coronavirus. It is believed the man contracted the virus on the ship while on a trip to Mexico.

Officials are working to locate other passengers on the ship, and are currently holding the same ship, the Grand Princess, off the coast while they work to screen passengers.

Residents were advised to continue to employ preventive measures to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. People should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizers.

“Ensure that when you greet people do an elbow bump,” Colfax. “Do not shake hands at this time.”

No one should come to work or go to school if they are sick and they should contact their health provider if necessary, he said. There is no on demand testing in the City at this time, but if patients meet certain criteria they will undergo testing.

