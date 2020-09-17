Two new contractors charged with bribery in Nuru scandal

Two Bay Area construction executives who allegedly bribed former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru with a $40,000 tractor are facing federal charges as the FBI investigation into corruption at City Hall widens.

Alan Varela, the president of the Oakland-based construction firm ProVen Management, and his Vice President William Gilmartin III were each charged with bribery Thursday for allegedly giving Nuru illegal gifts for help obtaining a contract to build an asphalt plant on city property. Those alleged gifts also included $20,000 in meals.

Varela and Gilmartin are the latest to be named in a widening corruption scandal that has ensnared a number of city contractors and officials since Nuru was first arrested alongside restaurateur Nick Bovis in January. The scandal has spurred outrage and inspired anti-corruption initiatives.

Varela and Gilmartin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The duo allegedly orchestrated the scheme to bribe Nuru alongside Balmore Hernandez, a former Public Works employee and CEO of AzulWorks, Inc. who is expected to plead guilty to honest services wire fraud.

The alleged scheme “focused heavily” on an attempt to win a contract through Public Works to operate an asphalt plant on Port of San Francisco property, federal authorities said.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson said in an announcement that Public Works contracts are “supposed to be awarded on a merit system.”

“Instead of awarding public works contracts on the basis of merit, the defendants allegedly sought to secure significant profits on the basis of bribes and backroom deals,” Anderson said.

The alleged bribes, including the tractor, often involved Nuru’s Northern California vacation home in Colusa County.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have also reached a plea deal with contractor Florence Kong for allegedly giving Nuru a gold Rolex watch worth nearly $37,000 to steer business toward her recycling plant, SFR Recovery Inc.

She is expected to plead guilty to bribery as well as making false statements for allegedly telling the FBI she did not discuss business with Nuru.

While Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the government in the ongoing investigation as part of his plea, Kong has not.

Nuru’s own case for allegedly attempting to bribe an airport commissioner is currently pending.

His alleged co-conspirator, Bovis, has taken a plea deal and agreed to assist federal authorities in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/