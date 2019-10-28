Two men suffer life-threatening injuries in separate SF shootings

A 57-year-old man was shot while attempting to fend off an armed robber early Saturday morning in South of Market, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries during the attempted robbery at around 5:03 a.m. near Seventh and Howard streets, according to police.

The victim was one of two men seriously injured in shootings that morning.

Just over an hour earlier, police said a 51-year-old man was standing outside in the Bayview when someone shot him.

The shooting happened at around 3:54 a.m. near Industrial Street and Palou Avenue, according to police.

In both cases, the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, it’s not clear whether their conditions have improved or worsened.

Police have not made arrests in either case or released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

