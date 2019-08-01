Two men seriously injured in Mission District shooting

Two men were shot in the Mission District late Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Street, police said. Both men suffered injuries considered life-threatening and were transported to a hospital.

Police said no suspects are in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

