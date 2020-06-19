Two men killed Thursday in vehicle collisions

A motorcycle collision in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park late Thursday afternoon killed a 53-year-old man, according to police.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers first learned of the collision involving two vehicles at Crossover Drive and 25th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Police are continuing to investigate what caused the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed it or who has more information are being encouraged call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Earlier that day at about 7 a.m., another fatal collision killed a man in his 60s at San Bruno Avenue and Dwight Street. Police offered few details, noting the collision in Portola was under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

