Two men injured in New Year’s Eve shooting

A shooting near San Francisco’s Fort Mason on New Year’s Eve left two men hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Franklin and Bay streets. Officers arrived to find the two victims, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The shooter remains at large and police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

