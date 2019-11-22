Two men arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting face weapons charges

Two more people have been arrested by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents

Two more people have been arrested by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and federal agents in connection with the investigation into a shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda that killed five people and wounded nine more.

The sheriff’s office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives served arrest warrants on two people from Martinez and Vallejo on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both have been charged with gun-related crimes, but neither has yet been charged in connection with the shooting.

Domico Dones, 29, of Martinez, was charged in Contra Costa County with possessing a firearm and ammunition after a felony conviction. He had previously been convicted of second-degree robbery in Santa Clara County and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Martinez, prosecutors said.

Frederick Johnson, 29, of Vallejo, was charged in Solano County with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, as well as child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office. The Solano County District

Attorney’s Office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Both men are being held in the Martinez jail. Dones’ bail was set at $300,000 and Johnson’s at $75,000.

While executing the warrants, ATF agents seized a gun that was linked through ballistics testing to multiple other shootings in the Bay Area, ATF spokesperson Alexandria Corneiro said.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the Oct. 31 shooting with the assistance of federal agents. Gunfire broke out in a 4,000-square-foot home at 114 Lucille Way shortly before 11 p.m. during a large Halloween party.

The home had been booked for the party on Airbnb. Police said that when they arrived, more than 100 people were trying to flee the premises.

Three people were already dead. Two others died after they were taken to a hospital. Three more were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said after the shooting that they were unsure how many people might have been injured and taken themselves to a hospital. ATF officials said Thursday that a total of nine people had been wounded in addition to the five who died.

Sheriff’s officials made arrests of five people on Nov. 14. But on Monday, the district attorney’s office announced that it had declined to file charges against any of them.

According to the sheriff’s office, prosecutors wanted more investigation before bringing criminal charges.

The ATF also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information has been asked to call (888) ATF-TIPS or the sheriff’s office at (925) 313-2600.

