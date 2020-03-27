Two killed in shooting near Powell Street

WOMAN, MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING NEAR POWELL STREET

Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people Thursday afternoon just near San Francisco’s Powell Street, police said.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a business in the first block of Cyril Magnin Street, not far from the Powell Street BART station, and found a man and a woman dead. Both died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the pair as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both of San Francisco.

Police have revealed few details about the case.

