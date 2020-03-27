Two killed in shooting near Powell Street

WOMAN, MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING NEAR POWELL STREET

Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people Thursday afternoon just near San Francisco’s Powell Street, police said.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a business in the first block of Cyril Magnin Street, not far from the Powell Street BART station, and found a man and a woman dead. Both died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the pair as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both of San Francisco.

Police have revealed few details about the case.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
House approves $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package
Next story
Gov. Newsom orders statewide ban on evictions for renters affected by coronavirus

Just Posted

SF speeds up testing for first responders as Sheriff’s Department is hit by coronavirus

Miyamoto rolls out daily temperature checks at jails, hospitals and courthouses

Gov. Newsom orders statewide ban on evictions for renters affected by coronavirus

The measure prevents the evictions of renters over the nonpayment of rent through May 31

Breed urges residents to ‘stay home’ as coronavirus cases reach 279

Multiple parking lots closed to discourage prohibited gatherings at beaches, parks

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Laguna Honda Hospital

A patient at Laguna Honda Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday… Continue reading

CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha resigns, collects $340,000 settlement

The controversial leader was abruptly placed on paid leave earlier this week

Most Read