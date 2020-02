Two residents were hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued from a fire late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley, according to fire officials.

The one-alarm blaze, reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, charred a significant portion of a residential structure at 3326 San Bruno Ave. before it was contained by fire crews around 12:15 a.m.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/