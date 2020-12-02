(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Two dead in ‘bad night’ for SF traffic collisions

Hit-and-run driver strikes scooter rider in Mission, pedestrian killed in Richmond

A scooter rider and a pedestrian are dead after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions Tuesday in San Francisco, according to police.

The man riding the scooter was fatally hit in the Mission neighborhood, while the pedestrian was struck and killed in the Outer Richmond.

“It was a very bad night yesterday in terms of fatal traffic collisions,” Police Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission on Wednesday.

The man on the scooter was riding across the intersection of 16th and Bryant streets in the crosswalk at around 7:22 p.m. when a driver struck him and fled the scene, according to Scott. The man was crossing against a red light when the vehicle struck him.

Witnesses followed the vehicle to Potrero Hill, where the driver and at least one other person ditched the auto on the 900 block of Kansas Street. Scott said police had not made an arrest in the case as of Wednesday evening.

The scooter rider has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Jeremy Ingram, 45, of San Francisco.

Shortly before the collision, a 68-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street at 38th Avenue and Geary Boulevard when a driver struck him.

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Lawrence Holman, was hit at around 6:57 p.m.

Scott said the driver cooperated with police and does not appear to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

