Two coronavirus deaths reported in SF as confirmed cases climb to 223

Two people have died in San Francisco due to coronavirus and a total of 223 people have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Thursday morning, according The City’s Department of Public Health.

The figures represent a jump from Wednesday, when officials reported 178 cases and only one death.

City officials reported the first death of a San Francisco resident on Tuesday. They gave few details but said the man was in his 40s and suffered from multiple underlying health conditions.

No such details have been released for the latest death as of Thursday morning.

San Francisco has the second highest number of cases in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County, which was reporting 459 cases and 17 deaths as of Thursday morning. San Mateo County came in third at 195 cases and five deaths.

Statewide, officials are reporting 2,535 cases and 53 deaths as of Thursday morning. However, limited supplies of tests and delays in getting results have so far hindered state efforts to effectively track the disease and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that there are large numbers of tests still pending results.

City officials are scrambling to add hospital beds in advance of an expected surge of cases in coming weeks, and Mayor London Breed on Wednesday said as many as 5000 more hospital beds and 1,500 more ventilators could be needed.

City workers at the front lines are also beginning to fall ill. Officials on Wednesday announce that a Muni operator, three Sheriff’s deputies and a cadet and second police officer had all tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 25 police officers were being told to stay under quarantine.

