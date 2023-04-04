Dogecoin

Dogecoin rallied more than 20% over the past 24 hours.

 MazRx | Wikimedia Commons

With lots of chatter out there about Twitter going to the dogs, the social network just made a notable, if quirky, canine change.

Twitter just tweaked its homepage logo to a dog. Not just any dog. Twitter’s emblem apparently got changed from a bird to shiba inu, symbol of Dogecoin, the controversial cryptocurrency endorsed repeatedly by Elon Musk.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags