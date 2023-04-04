With lots of chatter out there about Twitter going to the dogs, the social network just made a notable, if quirky, canine change.
Twitter just tweaked its homepage logo to a dog. Not just any dog. Twitter’s emblem apparently got changed from a bird to shiba inu, symbol of Dogecoin, the controversial cryptocurrency endorsed repeatedly by Elon Musk.
It’s unclear if this is permanent. Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.
But the change was certainly good for Dogecoin investors and enthusiasts excited as the cryptocurrency rallied more than 20% over the past 24 hours. That translates to a jump in market value from around $10.7 billion to $14 billion.
Twitter also made the change as Musk’s ties to Dogecoin are again in the spotlight. Last week, Twitter’s owner asked a judge to dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit that accused him of masterminding a Dogecoin pyramid scheme.
His legal team called the lawsuit filed by Dogecoin investors “fanciful work of fiction” based on Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets,” according to a Reuters report.
Musk has been known for posting tweets that strongly suggested that Dogecoin was a sound investment, even though the cryptocurrency itself began as a joke meant to make fun of the crazy speculation around crypto.
In May 2021, Musk even made a guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," casually joking that Dogecoin was “a hustle.”
That was before the crypto market collapsed, when Dogecoin had a market value of $43 billion.
Twitter made its dog change amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto industry, especially by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has argued that most cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities.
Marc Fagel, former SEC regional director for San Francisco, said federal regulators could “conceivably put together an enforcement action if it turns out Musk is simultaneously selling Doge while driving up its price through his Twitter shenanigans.”
“But short of that, it would be hard to demonstrate he has made any sort of fraudulent misrepresentation,” he told The Examiner.
But he added: “That crypto investors buy up a token because a man already charged with securities fraud by the SEC puts a dog logo on Twitter may ultimately be beyond the reach of the federal securities laws.”
Securities laws “aren’t designed to protect investors from dumb decisions in the absence of outright fraud,” Fagel said.