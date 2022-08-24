Twitter porn lawsuit

San Francisco-based Twitter is facing a lawsuit related to a demand to take down a porn video that shows underage boys.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Child-safety advocates are blasting Twitter and lining up to support a lawsuit that alleges the social network declined to remove videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors despite pleas from a victim and his family.

“It’s child sexual abuse material. He was 13 years old and being extorted. What the hell is Twitter doing?” asked Hany Farid, a professor at the School of Information at UC Berkeley.

