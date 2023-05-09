Two weeks after he was abruptly removed as a Fox News host, the controversial TV personality announced that he was launching a new show on Twitter.
“Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he tweeted in a video message on Tuesday. “Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon.”
Carlson did not offer details of his new show, except to say, “There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world is Twitter.”
But Twitter owner Elon Musk also suggested that a Tucker Carlson show on the social network is not yet a done deal.
Nostr and Bluesky have become the latest hangouts for the extremely online in the eternal hunt for connections
“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,” Musk tweeted. “Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”
Under Musk, Twitter has shed billions in value and has become more widely known as a hate speech platform.
Carlson, who became known for making right-wing and racist statements, was fired by Fox News after the network agreed to pay a $787 settlement to Dominion, the voting machine company which sued the company for defamation.
The New York Times reported that Carlson was fired after the Fox management found out that Carlson had sent an inflammatory and racist text to one of his producers hours after supporters of Donald Trump staged a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In the message, he described his reaction while watching a video of Trump supporters beating up an “Antifa kid.” Carlson talked about “rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder.” But he also said he felt the attack was “dishonorable” because “it’s not how white men fight.”
Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.