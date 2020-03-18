U.S. President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2019. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

Trump says US, Canada agree to close border to ‘non-essential traffic’

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada

President Donald Trump announced the near closure of the Canadian border Wednesday, adding to severe coronavirus-related travel restrictions already affecting Asia and much of Europe.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

The president is expected to speak in detail at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

The travel restrictions show the fast-moving threat from the new strain of coronavirus have severely curtailed international travel. Trump has also discouraged non-essential domestic travel and has said he is considering actions that could halt it entirely.

The administration is currently negotiating with congress on a stimulus bill that could exceed $1 trillion, with a large portion devoted to the airline industry, one of the most battered segments of the coronavirus economy.

(c)2020 Los Angeles Times

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Coronavirus

