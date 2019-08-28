Trump announces Bay Area fundraising visit

President Donald Trump has announced he’ll visit the Bay Area next month for a 2020 re-election campaign luncheon fundraiser.

According to Trump’s website, the event will take place on Sept. 17, although the location wasn’t announced.

Attendees are being asked to RSVP and tickets can cost anywhere from $1,000 per person to $100,000 per couple. The latter includes a chance to dine with Trump, as well as a photo opportunity with the president, according to the event invitation.

Space is limited so those who RSVP will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, the invitation said. The luncheon will mark the first time he has visited the Bay Area as president. During the September visit to California, Trump will also reportedly make stops in Beverly Hills and San Diego.

Previous story
Safe parking site up for approval
Next story
‘Public hysteria’ leads to Embarcadero attack suspect being wrongly accused of second crime

Just Posted

Millennium Tower homeowners reach tentative settlement in lawsuits over sinking building

Deal announced after plan to stabilize residential highrise approved

‘Public hysteria’ leads to Embarcadero attack suspect being wrongly accused of second crime

DA agrees to drop additional charges against Austin James Vincent over February assault

Safe parking site up for approval

Neighbors, Planning Commission to weigh in on facility for homeless living in vehicles

BART police brawl with teenage girls in Powell BART station

Witnesses accuse one officer of escalating conflict, while praising another for keeping calm.

‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ

California Uber and Lyft drivers agitating to be recognized as employees just… Continue reading

Most Read