Trump announces Bay Area fundraising visit

President Donald Trump has announced he’ll visit the Bay Area next month for a 2020 re-election campaign luncheon fundraiser.

According to Trump’s website, the event will take place on Sept. 17, although the location wasn’t announced.

Attendees are being asked to RSVP and tickets can cost anywhere from $1,000 per person to $100,000 per couple. The latter includes a chance to dine with Trump, as well as a photo opportunity with the president, according to the event invitation.

Space is limited so those who RSVP will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, the invitation said. The luncheon will mark the first time he has visited the Bay Area as president. During the September visit to California, Trump will also reportedly make stops in Beverly Hills and San Diego.