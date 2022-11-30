Is The City’s “Tis’ the season” spirit giving you a holiday headache? These breezy, beachy spots can offer the illusion of a brief summer escape — a buffer until the next round of striped sweets or egg-noggy nonsense.
While the sun shines, this spot is a classic quick-service, Mission-style taqueria, “inspired by a tropical dream of the Jaliscan coastline,” according to their website. At night, the hacienda space transitions into a full service restaurant. The menu boasts colorful Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails to help you forget about the Claus for an evening.
This S.F. favorite just reopened from a two and a half year hiatus — right in time to provide a seasonal reprieve. The concept for the restaurant spawned out of a community cook-out-style tradition on the Hawaiian island of Maui, organized by uncles of the chef. The sentiments that drove the first iteration to be a success — local food, family, and music — continue to inspire the heritage-driven restaurant.
Put yourself on a polar express to the Palm House for a staycation from the season. The mission of the menu is tropical leisure, and the atmosphere is a monument to that goal. The food merges vacation and adventure — serving up a tropical vibe with a kick of heat, then calm the senses with a vacay-inspired cocktail.
The top-dog of Tiki bars, the Tonga Room and Hurricane club will transport you to a sultry tropical wonderland. An indoor lagoon steals center stage, and guests experience thunderstorm theatrics throughout their dining experience. Call it a classy Rainforest Cafe, sure — but you won’t call it a classic Christmas.
If you’re looking to really lose yourself in the tropical illusion, this is the place for you. The immersive atmosphere drops you into a plane crash scene, building out a Lost-like scenario. Bar-goers are offered 150 types of rum and tropical cocktails, but are otherwise marooned on this “island,” far from the Christmas carols and in-laws of the outside world.