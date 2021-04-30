(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Triple shooting kills man along SF’s Market Street

Two others struck by gunfire but expected to survive

A triple shooting along Market Street late Thursday afternoon killed a man from Suisun City and injured two others, authorities said.

The shooting near Market and Mason streets killed 27-year-old Kenny Reed and sent two other men to a hospital with gunshot wounds at around 4:49 p.m., according to police and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reed died at the scene while the other two victims, a 26-year-old man and 32-year-old man, are expected to survive, police said.

Police said multiple suspects fled the scene but have not released any detailed descriptions of the individuals. No arrests have been made.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

