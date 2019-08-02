Trial weekend ferry service between SF and Richmond begins

The Water Emergency Transportation Authority announced the launch of summer weekend ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco starting on Saturday.

The trial service is set to run between San Francisco’s Ferry Terminal and Richmond’s Ferry Terminal at Fort Point on the weekends between Aug. 3 and Nov. 3, according to WETA officials.

The service will include five trips both ways on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, ferry service between Richmond and San Francisco is only available on weekdays.

WETA officials recommend riders planning to use the service use Clipper cards or the Hopthru mobile ticketing app to pay for their tickets, in order to avoid ticket lines on the ferry.

Residents get a sneak peek at mural at center of national debate
SF to giveaway thousands of backpacks for students

