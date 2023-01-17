Four years after Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that he was “considering taking Tesla private,” the trial in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private.
On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420.” The statement triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock which subsequently plummeted when it became clear that the plan wasn’t going to happen.
The SEC imposed a $40 million penalty on Tesla and Musk who also had to step down as Tesla’s chairman. A group of Tesla investors sued the company for losses they incurred in the stock’s rollercoaster ride.
The legal showdown is unusual, said Marc Fagel, the SEC’s former regional director for San Francisco. “It is extremely rare for securities class actions to go to trial,” he told The Examiner. “But this is also an unusually narrow case.”
Most class action suits “involve complex issues that are difficult to put in front of a jury” because they feature “complicated accounting issues and the roles of multiple corporate actors,” he said. That’s why most cases end up being settled out of court.
“Here, there is a narrow factual question and the case comes down to the actions of essentially a single person, Elon Musk,” he said. “So in that sense it’s a much easier case to take to trial.”
The legal battle highlights Musk’s growing profile as a controversial tech titan denounced by critics for what they consider reckless and unpredictable behavior.
The Tesla trial is also starting at a time when the company is recovering from a stock sell off last year when investors grew increasingly worried about Musk’s leadership amid his chaotic takeover of Twitter.
Tesla’s stock has fallen more than 60% since March last year as the company reeled from the market downturn as well as the turmoil that surrounded Musk’s controversial purchase of the social networking giant.
Tesla shares have rallied in the last few weeks, but Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said the company is not yet out of the woods.
“The 2018 tweet is a black-eye moment for Musk and Tesla, and this case further shines a light on that dark moment,” he told The Examiner. The trial “just adds more noise to the Tesla story at a time when investors want quiet and execution.”
Execution has become more critical in an increasingly competitive market for electric cars. Tesla recently started cutting prices by as much as 20%, a move that was welcomed by some on Wall Street. “While the initial reaction to these cuts will naturally be negative on the Street at first, we believe this was the right strategic poker move by Musk & Co. at the right time,” Ives said in a note to clients.
