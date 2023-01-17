Elon Musk Faces Trial Over His 2018 Plan to Take Tesla Private

Four years after Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that he was “considering taking Tesla private,” the trial in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

 Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times

The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors — who claim it cost them millions — began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private.

