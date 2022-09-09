For its 50th birthday, BART is giving a gift to its riders. The transit agency is offering half-price fares for the month of September. And with BART’s distance-based fare policy, the farther you ride, the better the bargain. With that in mind, here are some far-flung, unsung BART-accessible destinations to check out this month.

Flea market finds in San Jose

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider