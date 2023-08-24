BART is switching almost exclusively to newer and shorter trains next month, transit agency officials said in a board of directors meeting on Thursday.
Starting Sept. 11, during its normal weekly schedule, BART will only run its "Fleet of the Future" cars and largely eliminate 10-car trains from circulation.
The changes are part of the rail line's revamped service schedule, launching the same day. Trains will operate every 20 minutes, seven days a week, shifting from its current set up of trains running every 15 minutes on weekdays and 30 minutes on evenings and weekends.
The Fleet of the Future cars were introduced in 2018, a modernized update from their "Legacy Fleet" cars, which have been in service since BART began operating in 1972. The two trains have been running in conjunction with each other in recent years, though BART has slowly been phasing out the legacy cars.
That process is accelerated under the new plan, as the vast majority of trains in service will use Fleet of the Future cars, while the older trains will only run as "events trains or for contingencies," agency officials said.
Meanwhile, BART will also begin shortening the length of its least crowded trains, downsizing from 10 and eight-car lengths to six cars on every line but its busiest route, the yellow line, which ends in Antioch. Those trains will be eight car lengths.
The agency claims the tightened trains will save them $12 million in operating costs as it continues to seek relief from severe financial woes following the COVID-19 pandemic.
BART officials cited safety as one of the top reasons for both transitions. During the pandemic, the transit agency added more 10-car trains to increase social distancing among passengers. But the longer trains combined with a steep drop in ridership created a surge in vacant cars during off-peak hours.
By eliminating some cars, BART officials said they'll be able to boost the number of people on each individual car, bolster police and safety staff presence, and shorten the amount of time it takes for officers to respond to calls from one car to the next.
According to the agency, the safest car is usually the first car of a train, which is where the conductor is stationed. But some people don't ride in that car because they don't want to wait for trains at the far end of the platform, which generally has less people around. With shorter train lengths, riders can wait for the first train closer to the center of the platforms.
In addition, the newer cars have better quality surveillance cameras and fewer seats that can't be vandalized.
"There is safety in numbers and that's especially true on BART," interim BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin said. "A lot of unwanted behavior will be deterred through the presence of more riders and potential witnesses in every train car."
Officials argued that shorter trains also increase efficiency because they'll have a surplus of standby cars to use if a train breaks down.
The new cars are also more reliable than the legacy trains because they require less maintenance.
BART will still run longer trains during special events, and its busiest periods, such as commute hours. Officials said they will be monitoring crowd data hourly to adjust for high-level crowding if necessary.
"We want to show the entire region that we're trying new things with safety in mind," BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said. "This is a change that will enhance safety and cleanliness while also saving money during our financial crisis without cutting service."