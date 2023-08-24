BART Fleet of Future (copy)

BART will soon almost exclusively be running its Fleet of the Future cars.

BART is switching almost exclusively to newer and shorter trains next month, transit agency officials said in a board of directors meeting on Thursday.

Starting Sept. 11, during its normal weekly schedule, BART will only run its "Fleet of the Future" cars and largely eliminate 10-car trains from circulation.

