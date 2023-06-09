San Francisco restaurants, still stinging from the height of the pandemic, are holding their breath as BART and Muni teeter on the precipice of a financial cliff that would make life harder for commuting restaurant workers and possible patrons.
Service reductions for transit in and out of The City has already posed problems for workers, and despite lawmakers' recent efforts, more cuts are likely in the absence of additional state funding.
"A lot of my time has been spent this week on trying to help influence decisions to get the state to help fund Muni and BART," Laurie Thomas, the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told The Examiner.
"A lot of our workers, unfortunately, can't afford to live in The City," added Thomas, who also owns Rose's Café and Terzo in San Francisco. "So they desperately need public transportation."
BART has repeatedly said the transit agency could make several drastic changes, including running fewer trains and ending service after 9 p.m. altogether, in the absence of state funding.
In the absence of state intervention or funding from other sources, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has projected that the agency could face a $130 million deficit by 2025, forcing Muni to drastically cut service in neighborhoods already lacking public transit access.
Without access to regular trains and buses, many restaurant workers might not have a feasible way to get to their jobs, and customers will have even fewer options to get around while enjoying a night on the town.
"Not everybody can afford to drive over the bridge and pay for parking," Thomas said.
Even workers who drive might not be able to financially afford it, as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency recently proposed extending metering hours in The City — which currently run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. —until 10 p.m. and add Sunday meter hours from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit officials planned on rolling out the new hours in July, but they said last month they would hold the proposal while officials conduct an "independent analysis of the economic impact of extending parking meter hours."
Thomas and other restaurant association board members opposed the plan in conversations with transit officials, pointing out that the meters' dynamic pricing model can lead to hourly rates as high as $8 or $9.
"And obviously, a restaurant employee or, frankly a consumer coming for dinner, if you're having to pay that for three hours, that's a significant amount of money," said Amy Cleary, the association's director of public policy and media relations.
Ultimately, Cleary and others were concerned more metered hours would simply add to The City's "doom loop" narrative. The fear is that Bay Area suburbanites would choose somewhere else to go out and eat for dinner, where they wouldn't have to worry about safety or paying astronomical prices for parking.
"It's just another challenge with getting people back into The City," Cleary said. "We understand they need funds. But the timing on it was just really, really bad."
Thomas and her fellow restaurant owners were relieved officials paused the new parking plan, allowing them to focus on getting BART and Muni a much-needed lifeline.
Just this week, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association board wrote to San Francisco Assemblymember Phil Ting emphasizing the importance of keeping public transit in the Bay Area funded. and forwarded a form to their newsletter recipients asking them to do the same.
"These transit systems are essential for our employees to come to and from work," the group wrote in the letter, which was shared with The Examiner. "A high percentage of our restaurant's staff commute on BART and/or Muni daily and have no other reliable way to travel. Public transportation is also frequently the best option for our customers."
The organization has roughly 800 members and even more newsletter subscribers, but it's unclear how many people have written to Ting.
Yuka Ioroi, one of GGRA's board members and the co-owner of Cassava, a California cuisine North Beach restaurant, has at least two employees who would no longer be able to get to work if significant service cuts were made.
"That would be a direct impact," she said, adding that "we're really having a hard time in San Francisco right now."
Restaurants like hers, which opened last year, have not been immune from the effects of the pandemic, widespread tech layoffs and, now, perceptions of San Francisco's apparent decline.
"I think as an entire city, there's just like a downtrend of doom with everything," she said.
This affects consumer spending, which she said bleeds into other things, like business owners not renewing leases or conventions deciding not to come to The City at all.
Cash-strapped Muni and BART, and higher parking fares, would just be more nails in the coffin.
"We can't afford any more bad news," said loroi.
As the state's June 15 budget deadline approaches, it's unclear if anything will change in terms of funding for public transportation, despite urging from San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener and other lawmakers across the state.
Although BART and Muni's fates are still uncertain, Cleary is hopeful that something will come through, even if it's at the 11th hour.
"It is in the state's best interest to have functional public transportation in San Francisco and in the Bay Area in general," she said.