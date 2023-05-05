NJudah.jpg

The N Judah train sits in the turnaround at Ocean Beach.

 Adam Shanks/The San Francisco Examiner

For many San Franciscans, this winter and spring’s wet weather meant soaked shoes and a miserable commute.

For those who live near the N Judah’s terminus at Ocean Beach, it also meant frequent screeching as the train circled the tight turnaround to head from west back east.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com