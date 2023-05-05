For many San Franciscans, this winter and spring’s wet weather meant soaked shoes and a miserable commute.
For those who live near the N Judah’s terminus at Ocean Beach, it also meant frequent screeching as the train circled the tight turnaround to head from west back east.
The SFMTA fielded complaints about the ear splitting noise and says it’s monitoring the situation. The issue has spurred enough exasperated emails that it was raised by a member of the SFTMA Board of Directors at its meeting on Tuesday.
After rainy days in early April, “the noise was reported to be perceptible on the track after wet weather events have removed the lubricant,” SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun wrote in a statement to The Examiner.
Subsequent monitoring by the SFMTA found noise levels minimal. This reporter visited the turnaround on Friday and found the trains to be quiet as they circled by.
But, at times, the noise can disrupt nearby residents and businesses.
At its worst in January, the noise led guests at the SeaScape Inn to ask for a refund, according to hotel manager Vijay Patel. Many guests typically request a room on the back side of the building instead of its street-facing front, he said.
Some online reviews for the hotel even mention the noise.
One noted guests will “wake up by the trolly as they start up early,” while another said “trains are loud since they are right outside the motel. This could bother light sleepers; not good sound proving!”
Proximity to transit obviously was also a highlight to some. One recent reviewer described the inn as a “no-frills place to stay,” but added “location is unbeatable and I like it here. The N line literally begins outside the door and the beach is across the street.”
So why is the train noisy, anyway?
The noisiest hotspots are, naturally, where friction is greatest, such as on curves and tight turnarounds.
Muni runs rail lubricating machines through its system, which leave behind a water-soluble lubricant that meets California’s environmental standards.
But because it’s water soluble, the lubricant can easily wash away in the rain. Maybe it wasn’t so noticeable in years past, but in case you haven’t been outside in a few months, San Francisco has been more than a little drizzly.
After each rainfall washes the lubricant away, replacing it takes time.
“Because it usually takes several days for the vehicle wheel flanges to collect and distribute lubricant over long stretches of dry track, our routine following a storm or any periods of multi-day drizzle is to dispatch track maintenance teams out on the system to manually lubricate the inside edges of our curves and turnouts,” Chun explained. “Our team has been out at the area of Java Beach multiple times to reapply lubricants manually and reverify lubricator performance.”