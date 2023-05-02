Some of San Francisco’s “slow streets” are much faster — and fuller — than anticipated.
A report published by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Tuesday shows that four of The City’s 16 “slow” streets analyzed in the report — Page, 20th, Minnesota, and Noe — have heavier car traffic than intended, and the vast majority have failed to keep curb cars below the 15 mph target.
Installed early in the pandemic to encourage cooped-up San Franciscans to venture safely outside, 18 slow streets have permanently endured, with 16 already installed and two more planned.
While the exact infrastructure and layout depend on the street, slow streets implement signage and traffic-calming measures to reduce vehicle traffic and speed while encouraging shared use by pedestrians and cyclists.
The new data published by the SFMTA on Tuesday will “inform design changes on streets that aren’t meeting the established speed and volume targets.” Those adjustments could include measures like the addition of traffic diverters to reduce cut-through traffic and the installation of traffic-calming measures like speed humps to slow cars.
Priority will be given to the streets performing the worst by SFMTA’s metrics.
Addressing the agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday following the report’s release, SFMTA Streets Director Tom Maguire described the board’s targets as “very ambitious” but committed to meeting them.
Despite room for improvement, the data demonstrate that slow streets largely work.
“The streets became measurably safer as a result of the implementation of the slow streets designation,” Maguire said.
On the whole, slow streets have proven safer than before the pandemic, and nobody has died on a slow street. Collisions decreased by 48% on the average slow street following its designation, compared to a 14% decrease in collisions citywide, according to SFMTA.
Excessive speeding over 30 mph is rare, the agency notes.
And some streets have proven to be outright successes — 23rd Avenue, Sanchez Street and Shotwell Street, are meeting both speed and volume targets.
But most slow streets haven’t limited median vehicle speeds to 15 mph or below, which is the target set by the SFMTA Board of Directors last year, the SFMTA reported.
Page, 20th, Minnesota, and Noe have also failed to keep vehicle volumes to the 1,000 per day target.
Lake Street
That list should include Lake Street, according to the advocates who pushed for the Richmond District street to remain enshrined as one of The City’s official “Slow Streets.”
The group, “Friends of Slow Lake Street”, touted new data last week that they believe demonstrates the traffic calming measures installed by the SFMTA are failing to live up to their promise. It’s calling on the agency to take measures to make Slow Lake Street slower.
Lake Street demonstrates the thorniness inherent in discussions and debates over slow streets.
Opponents of the slow street decry its limits on vehicle traffic, often arguing that they use the street to drive to work or drop kids off at school. A coalition of neighbors near Chenery Street, for example, lamented that Chenery’s “slow” status has dangerously directed car traffic onto nearby streets ill-equipped to handle it.
Supporters lament the watering down of slow street infrastructure, contending that vague signage and easily avoidable traffic diverters do little to deter drivers from screaming through.
Though only one of more than a dozen remaining post-pandemic slow streets across San Francisco, Lake Street has been especially controversial. The SFMTA board voted to make Lake Street a slow street between Arguello Boulevard and 28th Avenue in a surprise vote last year.
The data tracked and compiled by Slow Lake Street advocates indicates neither the traffic volume nor speed target is being met.
A Lake Street resident measured traffic between 2nd and 3rd Avenue using a small camera stuck on the window of a Slow Lake Street supporter. The device, called a Telraam, “continuously monitors a street from a citizen’s window, providing crucial data on various modes of transport, including motorized vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and more,” according to the company’s website.
From Saturday, April 15 through Sunday, April 23, it found the street exceeded the SFMTA’s 1,000 car per day target on seven of the nine days. Traffic peaked at more than 1,600 cars in a single day.
The SFMTA’s data pegs the average daily traffic at 820 vehicles, which is under the 1,000-car threshold but still a marked increase over the 470 cars that traveled on Lake on an average day in 2021.
The Telraam only tracks during daylight hours, so slow Lake Street supporters believe the actual vehicle count is much higher.
A one-minute video taken in February shows cars, one after another, rolling through the 2nd Avenue stop sign without coming to a full stop, with many ignoring the traffic diverters and simply veering around them.
Slow Lake Street’s supporters believe the failure is the result of inadequate infrastructure.
“There should be no reason that through traffic is allowed on the slow street. We need diverters,” Ruth Malone, a slow Lake supporter, told the Board of Directors on Tuesday. “The Lake Street signage has been intentionally placed so that cars can zoom right through.”
Catherine, a Lake Street resident who asked that her last name not be used to protect her privacy, said the changes to Lake Street’s traffic diverters and signage last year resulted in an immediate increase in vehicle traffic.
“Something has to change on Lake Street because you can not call it a Slow Street, invite people to use it, and then flood it with cars,” Catherine said. “It’s mind boggling because it doesn’t add up.”