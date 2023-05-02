Page Street, a Slow Street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Page Street, one of more than 30 slow streets established during the pandemic, is now one of the permanent slow streets in San Francisco.

Some of San Francisco’s “slow streets” are much faster — and fuller — than anticipated.

A report published by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Tuesday shows that four of The City’s 16 “slow” streets analyzed in the report — Page, 20th, Minnesota, and Noe — have heavier car traffic than intended, and the vast majority have failed to keep curb cars below the 15 mph target.

