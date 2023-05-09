BART is struggling to get riders to come back after more than three years since the start of the pandemic.
Bay Area residents have more options now. The most significant one, working from home, simply makes commuting unnecessary.
There are other concerns keeping would-be riders from coming back onboard.
According to a recent poll conducted by the Bay Area Council, a business association that spearheaded the creation of BART more than 65 years ago, riders are fed up with the lack of safety and cleanliness on the trains.
The poll, which surveyed around 1,000 people in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Mateo County the first week of April, showed that only a little more than 40% of residents actually have to commute to work five days a week right now.
Of those who do commute, only 6% use BART five days a week.
While BART is the most well-known transit system in the Bay Area — the "Big Kahuna," as Bay Area Council President and CEO Jim Wunderman said during a press briefing on Tuesday — public opinion is split on the state of transit system.
A quarter of respondents viewed BART as strongly unfavorable, as well as a quarter of current riders.
About 45% of all respondents cited cleanliness, fear or lack of security as reasons for not wanting to ride BART. Only 19% cited working from home as a reason.
BART riders who have not resumed using the system or who now ride less frequently than in the past felt even more strongly about these issues: 55% cited safety concerns, fear or cleanliness as barriers to their return to the service.
People strongly felt that they would ride BART more often if things were cleaner and there was an increased sense of safety.
Poll respondents put clean bathrooms, clean trains, stations, and seats, adding a larger police presence, and ejecting people who violate the transit systems code of conduct as high priorities for the agency.
But connecting people in crisis to services was lower on the priority list for people, with only 26% saying that the agency should shoulder some of that responsibility. Meanwhile 60% of respondents said riders who break the rules on BART should be removed.
Overall, most respondents — 79% — said they would feel safer having more uniformed police around on the trains and platforms. The majority of respondents felt that BART police officers would actually treat all passengers fairly and equitably, at 57%.
This doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering that more than half of all respondents knew of someone who has been a victim of a crime on BART, the poll said. Nearly a quarter of BART riders had been a victim of crime themselves, including harassment and sexual harassment.
Ultimately, commuters who frequently used BART before the pandemic said they want to see major changes before returning to the system.
More than half, or 59%, of lapsed or former riders said they would ride BART "a lot more often" if the trains were cleaner and safer to ride. In terms of what BART's priorities should be, 90% of respondents cited cleaning cars and platforms more frequently, followed by clean restrooms, at 85%, and removal of people violating the BART code of conduct at 79%.
The report underlined the Bay Area Council's concerns about the state of BART. The council had called for the deployment of more uniformed officers in the system, a campaign that Wunderman said was successful. However, he also stressed that the organization is "not trying to cast blame on anybody."
BART historically has relied on fares to maintain the system, which has become more challenging due the impact of the pandemic on commuting. Bay Area Council's Chief Operation Officer John Grubb said making key changes to the system based on the survey results could convince around 300,000 riders to return to BART each week. That would translate to an additional $1 million in revenue a week, he added.