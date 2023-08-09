There was no time like the present to plop into the backseat of a Cruise robotaxi.
Six days before the California Public Utilities Commission was poised to allow Cruise and Waymo to expand their operations in San Francisco, I rode in two of Cruise’s autonomous vehicles during a night out in The City.
Fate — namely: drink specials at a North Beach nightclub and roommates with free early access to Cruise rides — brought a self-driving car to our Inner Richmond apartment, which beckoned us with flashing hazard lights.
But those two rides echoed the concerns of political leaders, first responders, labor groups and transit advocates that the current technology is a gimmick rather than another viable transportation option.
Double-parked cars flummoxed my first ride, which also ran a red light. The second took a circuitous route, potentially longer than a human driver would.
Through it all, I couldn’t stop feeling like I had to constantly scan the vehicle’s surroundings or brace for how it would maneuver around unexpected obstacles. Even my conversations became more of a distraction than genuine social interactions.
Both Cruise and Waymo say their autonomous vehicles are safer than human drivers, and the former’s CEO said in an earnings call last month that The City could easily accommodate thousands of additional autonomous vehicles.
Cruise’s critics aren’t so sure.
San Francisco Fire Chief Jeannine Nicholson has repeatedly said the autonomous vehicles “aren’t ready for prime time,” citing 55 incidents in which the cars have interfered with first responders this year. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency told TechCrunch this week that Cruise and Waymo’s self-driving technology “is simply not ready to operate 24/7” in San Francisco.
Much of that context was on my mind when Americana, a self-driving Cruise car, picked me up last Friday.
Touchscreen displays on the headrests invited us to keep ourselves entertained with a few rounds of trivia. The only other option involved cycling through a handful of pre-programmed radio stations. Even bopping my head to Dua Lipa’s saccharine “Dance The Night” wasn’t enough to pry myself from intently tracking the steering wheel’s motions.
Our 30-minute trek took us down California Street, a stretch that presented the most challenges for Americana.
The vehicle swerved slightly away from double-parked cars, awkwardly keeping itself in its lane. Occasionally it hesitated between slowing down at or driving through yellow lights. While I scrolled through trivia categories, my roommate pointed out that the car ran a red light near Lafayette Park.
Finally, Americana stopped on Broadway Street, leaving little room between itself and parked cars. My exit strategies were reduced to correctly timing the traffic flow on my roommate’s side of the car, or sucking in my stomach to fit through a tight squeeze without denting the car door next to me.
I painfully chose the latter.
After having my fill of early 2000s music and being financially wise enough to not drop $20 on a mixed drink at the club, my friends and I headed to the Castro. A car named Bedrock took us for another 30-minute ride, tacking an additional 10 minutes to our trip compared to what a human-operated rideshare driver was projected to.
The autonomous car drove along the Embarcadero, prompting my roommate to ask if we were lost as we got closer to the Ferry Building’s scaffold-covered clock tower. Our friend bemoaned the car’s radio stations and wondered if there was any way to connect our phones to a Bluetooth device.
An absence of other drivers on the road at midnight made this ride seem a lot smoother. As we snaked through parts of the Mission District, I couldn’t help but wonder how much quicker the ride would have gone if the car was able to traverse through The City’s hilly areas. Cruise currently has restrictions on which parts of The City its cars can drive, and when, and state regulators’ vote on Thursday could lift them.
By the end of the night, my friends and I decided to call a Lyft back to my apartment. Aside from paying absolutely nothing, we had little incentive to take another Cruise trip, at least for now.
While entering one of its cars feels like stepping into a spaceship, the novelty quickly wears off as you realize you are at the mercy of a machine that is humming along the street at 30 miles per hour.
In a city that isn’t short on carpooling apps or public transportation services, self-driving cars and their technology are not yet advanced enough for me to consider them an easy option to get around San Francisco.
Let’s see if state regulators agree.