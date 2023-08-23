Outside Lands once again brought chaos to the normally tranquil streets of the Sunset, with scores of people clogging its roads and sidewalks trying to get home after the festival.
But this year, a new hurdle was added to the mayhem: robotaxis.
On the festival’s opening night, a Cruise car stalled in the middle of 34th Avenue and Judah Street, video footage showed. It appeared to block traffic on the busy thoroughfare for at least 45 minutes, forcing dozens of cars — including a rival Waymo vehicle — to maneuver around it.
The car was one of several robotaxis Cruise was forced to take out of service that night. But the incident raised a new question about the highly scrutinized arrival of autonomous vehicles across San Francisco’s streets: Can The City’s wireless infrastructure accommodate them?
Cruise and autonomous-vehicle advocates blamed the stalled car on jammed cell networks. Cell companies claimed they bolstered their services in anticipation of the festival crowds.
Either way, the incident surfaced concerns about the large events — and potential emergencies — to come.
“These problems could have serious implications,” said Steven Shladover, a research engineer at the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Berkeley. In an emergency, “What happens when everybody will be trying to call their family members, colleagues or friends to find out what’s going on?”
“In a time when people really need to be able to get somewhere, we might have a further impediment to people’s ability to move around,” he said.
Safety concerns prompted the California Department of Motor Vehicles to order Cruise last Friday to cut its robotaxi fleet in half while the agency investigates the “concerning” string of incidents. It came a day after a robotaxi collided with a fire truck near City Hall.
The tens of thousands of festivalgoers at Golden Gate Park created two linked disruptions which led to Cruise’s stopped cars.
First, the sheer number of people at the concert forced Cruise workers to remotely operate some of their autonomous vehicles at the park to help them navigate through the crowds and other obstacles.
But the high volume of people on their phones, using the same cell network, slowed down Cruise’s ability to remotely access its cars, rendering some of them stuck in the middle of roads.
According to Cruise, the company’s vehicles are programmed to pull over to the side of the road, even without being commanded to, when there are cellular connection issues. But at Outside Lands, Cruise workers had to manually assist its cars and shut them down.
“This has personal safety implications,” Shladover said. “If Cruise can’t access their vehicles remotely while they’re in operation, then people could get hurt. If they’re going to have to stop the vehicles on the roads that have evacuation routes for people who are trying to get away from a dangerous situation, that’s now impairing the safety of everybody else.”
Billy Riggs, director of the University of San Francisco’s Autonomous Vehicles and the City Initiative, agreed that these issues could have frightening consequences.
“This is absolutely something we need to think about,” he said. “This is precisely what we saw happen during 9/11. New York had such a fragile cell network that it couldn’t handle all the outages, as well as the stress on the network, and it collapsed. Whether or not the automated vehicles put that much additional stress on the network, I’m not sure.”
But Riggs put the blame squarely on The City’s cell providers — primarily Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile — for not being able to accommodate the self-driving cars at Outside Lands.
“I think the bigger issue is, in many of our high-tech cities, we have poor cellular service,” said Riggs, who supported the CPUC’s decision to let Cruise and Waymo expand limit-free in The City. “The problem here is we are continuing to restrict our ability to move to a mobile society. But we’re still operating on infrastructure that may not support that.”
He said the public has the right to ask questions about Cruise’s responsibility, but centering the discussion around the robotaxi company is a distraction from the real issue of whether or not San Francisco’s infrastructure is durable enough for peak events.
“This is about whether or not we have chosen to build durable infrastructure for peak events,” he said. “I think the public has a right to ask questions (about Cruise). But I think talking to a company that’s focusing on operating within the infrastructure we have is a distraction to the real issue, which is that we probably need to think about scaling our network to be able to provide these kinds of transportation services and these peak events.”
In a statement to The Examiner, Cruise said it made “significant changes to address this issue” and operated without a hitch for the remaining two days of the concert. The company said it is continuing to make additional modifications to improve its cars’ abilities to operate under different cell network conditions.
“Cruise needs to recognize when they have some sort of huge concentration of activity, they better limit how many vehicles they send into that area,” Shladover said. “So they may just need to say, ‘Sorry, we can’t serve that particular function because there’s not going to be adequate cell coverage.’ They need to ask the cell carriers, ‘What are you doing to ensure there’s going to be good cell service, when that mega-event occurs? And are we going to be able to depend on your cellular network for that?’”
A T-Mobile spokesperson told The Examiner that Cruise never approached them before or during the event about “leveraging their network to support their vehicles.”
A Verizon spokesperson said their network in San Francisco is designed to manage bigger events like Outside Lands and that the company is continuing to work with Cruise to “encourage their developers” to create technology compatible with their networks.
Cruise said it has redundancies set up in its system — if one of the three cell carriers fails or is at capacity, vehicles can still access the network using one of the other two. But Shladover said if all three networks were saturated during Outside Lands, it “raises a lot of questions about the capacity of the cellular network.”
“Right now, it’s just a few hundred vehicles between the two companies,” he said. “What happens when there are thousands of vehicles from those companies on the road?”