Ahead of Thursday's deadline, the California State Legislature is proposing a budget that would give public transit systems in the Bay Area vital funding in the face of impending financial catastrophe.
Lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate agreed to a spending plan that San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener said would provide about half of the necessary funding for Bay Area agencies like BART, Caltrain and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to avoid a fiscal cliff over the next three years.
State lawmakers said both chambers will vote on the agreement on Thursday, but legislators will continue negotiating with California Gov. Gavin Newsom over a final budget beyond that point.
In April, transit agencies throughout the state asked for $5 billion to keep themselves afloat in the aftermath of federal COVID-19 relief funds drying up and continued ridership struggles.
The Senate and Assembly agreed to a spending plan that would keep transit capital funding at $4 billion, which Newsom has proposed cutting to $2 billion. Wiener said agencies could use that money as needed for capital projects or operations, while agencies could also use an additional $1.1 billion in funds raised from California's cap and trade program for their own operations.
Wiener tweeted that the proposed budget is "a significant step in the right direction," but lawmakers must take additional steps. He said they're "exploring legislation this year to create a Bay Area funding solution."
Absent any state funding, Muni warned that it would have to cut as many as 20 lines, many of which serve some of The City's poorest and hardest-to-reach areas. The agency is facing a $130 million budget deficit next year.
"We're extremely grateful to the state for finding money to support us in such a difficult budget year. This funding is going to help Bay Area transit survive," the agency tweeted on Monday.
Last week, the BART Board of Directors approved a two-year budget that included a $93 million deficit for the 2025 fiscal year. The agency will increase fares 5.5% in 2024 and again in 2025, and BART could make a number of drastic service changes, such as shuttering entire lines and stations.
In the midst of electrifying its 150-year-old Bay Area rail corridor, Caltrain faces a projected deficit of $33 million in fiscal year 2026 and $58 million in 2027. Caltrain heavily relies on revenue from tickets, and increases in ridership haven't offset the agency's need to find additional revenue sources in the coming years.
Caltrain previously wrote that its deficit would force "difficult decisions, and conversations about how to approach this challenge are ongoing." The agency is set to adopt its budget this month.
In a statement, a Caltrain spokesperson told The Examiner, "We are grateful to the legislature for their work to prioritize transit in this difficult budget year, as it highlights the state's commitment to fighting climate change and enhancing equity."
"We look forward to continuing to work with our leaders and champions in the legislature and the administration to enable Caltrain to deliver the service and zero-emission future that Bay Area communities deserve," the statement continued.
The Examiner is awaiting comment from BART, and we will update this story when we hear back.