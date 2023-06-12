Embarcadero BART Station

A new proposal could free up funding to address public transportation budget deficits, like those faced by BART. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Ahead of Thursday's deadline, the California State Legislature is proposing a budget that would give public transit systems in the Bay Area vital funding in the face of impending financial catastrophe. 

Lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate agreed to a spending plan that San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener said would provide about half of the necessary funding for Bay Area agencies like BART, Caltrain and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to avoid a fiscal cliff over the next three years. 

