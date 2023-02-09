CALTRAIN UNVEILS NEW ELECTRIC TRAINS

Caltrain expects electrified service to begin in 2024.

 Caltrain

A string of service shutdowns that will impact Caltrain are going into effect this weekend and continuing throughout the year. 

The transit agency announced that there will be no train service offered between San Francisco and Millbrae from Feb. 11-12 as it works to complete Caltrain Electrification construction. Additional closures for other lines will take place on Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, and March 11-12. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like