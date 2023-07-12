San Francisco drivers speed one-third of the time, but the large majority still aren’t racing through city streets, according to research from one of The City’s two most prominent autonomous vehicle companies.
The study Waymo published on Tuesday, revealed how much San Francisco cars — with humans behind the wheel — drive over the speed limit.
Waymo’s fleet of robotaxis deployed throughout The City gathered readings over a 10-day period from “hundreds of thousands” of vehicles, totaling over 1 million speed observations between both San Francisco and Phoenix — the other city involved in the study. Statistics in San Francisco were only available for 25 mph and 30 mph zones, The City’s most common speed limits.
San Franciscans drove any speed above the speed limit 33% of the time, the study revealed.
But drivers spend much less time driving at speeds significantly faster than that. In 25 mph zones, city drivers went at least 5 mph over the speed limit 7% of the time and at least 10 mph over the speed limit just 1% of the time. For 30 mph zones, they drove 5 mph above the speed limit 9% of the time and 10 mph over 2% of the time.
In other words, 99% of the time observed, San Franciscans drove less than 10 mph over 25 mph speed limits, and 98% of the time, they drove less than 10 mph over 30 mph speed limits.
Waymo officials contended that “while it may sound innocuous, 5 mph can make a big difference in both avoiding a collision and the consequences of a collision if it occurs.”
The Examiner asked the San Francisco Police Department how many tickets they’ve issued for drivers going 10 mph or less over the speed limit, but a spokesperson said they can’t track data that granular.
But automated speeding enforcement legislation up for consideration in both Sacramento and Los Angeles would only ticket drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit, which, according to Waymo’s study, accounts for a minuscule amount of San Francisco drivers.
In fact, the average vehicle speed in both 25 mph and 30 mph zones in The City was around 3 mph less than the speed limit.
The study did find examples of “extreme speeding” in every road category, meaning they observed at least one driver exceed 50 mph in a 25 mph zone in San Francisco. But officials didn’t specify how many of those instances occurred among the hundreds of thousands of vehicles it studied.
Waymo released the report a day after the California Public Utilities Commission postoned a vote on whether to allow their paid passenger services citywide.
The vote, which was originally scheduled for June 29 but has now been delayed twice, has added more fuel to an already fiery rhetorical battle between autonomous car manufacturers and city officials in recent years. San Francisco leaders have repeatedly expressed concerns about self-driving cars’ applications on city streets.
Among their most common complaints relate to robotaxis stopping in the middle of roads, such as in April when five Waymo cars blocked traffic in the Balboa Terrace neighborhood. Last month, a police officer claimed a Cruise vehicle was blocking emergency personnel responding to a mass shooting in the Mission district. The company denied the accusations and a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson clarified that there was “another lane” they used to get around the stopped car.
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority spokesperson Stephen Chun reiterated to The Examiner on Wednesday that the agency continues to have “concerns” over robotaxis’ viability and the technology “simply isn’t ready to operate 24/7 in The City.”
“The CPUC has a duty to protect public safety, and we are urging it to do just that,” Chun continued. “We do look forward to the time when automated driving technology can deliver on its promise of improving safety.”
But Waymo and Cruise officials maintain that their vehicles are safe for those both inside and outside them. Waymo’s Chief Safety Office Mauricio Pena wrote last week that peer-reviewed research shows that the company is “reducing traffic injuries and fatalities in the cities where we operate.”
Waymo’s report on Tuesday was another apparent effort to reinforce the safety of their vehicles in comparison to those driven by humans. They argued that Waymo vehicles will obey the speed limit and contribute to the overall safety of The City’s roadways.
“By respecting the speed limit, the Waymo driver will contribute to safer streets in places where we operate,” company officials wrote in a release.