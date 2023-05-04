Waymo car

Waymo is withholding trip-level data from its limited ride-hail service in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality about some information.

Robotaxis are continuing to expand their growing, but still exclusive, reach in San Francisco.

Waymo on Thursday announced its driverless ride-hail service is now available to the public in more parts of The City, but only for a few hundred users. Waymo One will operate in North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf and SoMa for the hundreds of users selected for Waymo's "Trusted Tester" program.

Those users are a subset of customers who applied for and were selected to beta test certain vehicle features.

Waymo coverage map

The most recent map showing Waymo's ride-hail service coverage. The map does not reflect Thursday's update that Trusted Tester participants will have now access to North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf and SoMa.

