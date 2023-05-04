The most recent map showing Waymo's ride-hail service coverage. The map does not reflect Thursday's update that Trusted Tester participants will have now access to North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf and SoMa.
Robotaxis are continuing to expand their growing, but still exclusive, reach in San Francisco.
Waymo on Thursday announced its driverless ride-hail service is now available to the public in more parts of The City, but only for a few hundred users. Waymo One will operate in North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf and SoMa for the hundreds of users selected for Waymo's "Trusted Tester" program.
Those users are a subset of customers who applied for and were selected to beta test certain vehicle features.
Waymo One is accessible citywide for the company’s employees and their guests. The rest of the public can order rides across almost all of San Francisco, except for The City’s northeast corner.
The just-added neighborhoods available to the company’s Trusted Tester participants are not reflected in the map above.
Waymo was authorized by The City to offer fully autonomous rides late last year, though it still needs an additional permit to be able to charge a fee for its service.
All its rides are free, but public access to Waymo One is extremely limited and new customers are forced to join a long waitlist.
The company's main competitor, Cruise, announced last week that it, like Waymo, will be available at all hours of the day, but just for employees. Paying members of the public can order rides citywide, but only between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
San Francisco continues to grapple with the growing self-driving vehicle footprint on its streets. Both companies are under fire from City officials after multiple instances of their vehicles stopping in the middle of roads and blocking traffic.