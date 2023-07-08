waymo

The California Public Utilities Commission will vote next Friday on whether to allow autonomous-vehicle companies Waymo and Cruise to charge for their robo-taxi rides. 

It was clear and dry in San Francisco’s Sunset district in the dark early-morning hours of April 1. The sun had set many hours before, and 19th Avenue was illuminated only by street lights and the flashes of car headlights.

A white Waymo Jaguar — in autonomous mode — was rolling down the long stretch of road when it was cut off by a Honda racing to make a right turn onto Lincoln Way. The Waymo human driver pumped the brakes, but it was too late. The two cars collided, but no one was injured.

