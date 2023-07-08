It was clear and dry in San Francisco’s Sunset district in the dark early-morning hours of April 1. The sun had set many hours before, and 19th Avenue was illuminated only by street lights and the flashes of car headlights.
A white Waymo Jaguar — in autonomous mode — was rolling down the long stretch of road when it was cut off by a Honda racing to make a right turn onto Lincoln Way. The Waymo human driver pumped the brakes, but it was too late. The two cars collided, but no one was injured.
The Honda driver left the scene before police arrived, so what led to the crash was only reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by Mountain View-based Waymo.
Though the Waymo vehicle didn’t violate any rules of the road, such incidents raise questions about the readiness of autonomous vehicles as companies such as Waymo and Cruise race to charge fares for their robo-taxi services.
Next Friday, the California Public Utilities Commission will consider approving Waymo and Cruise’s requests to charge fares for their robo-taxi services in San Francisco, but city leaders have been outspoken opponents of granting the fleets further approvals.
In protest letters to the CPUC, leaders have lambasted AVs for stopping suddenly, clogging traffic, interfering with public transit and forcing other vehicles to make dangerous maneuvers to get around them.
During a seven-month period last year, 92 emergency 911 calls were made in San Francisco to report dangerous stops by Waymo and Cruise automated vehicles, according to one of The City’s protest letters.
As the companies look to grow, San Francisco leaders have accused Cruise and Waymo of causing problems when first responders and their vehicles are on the scene of an emergency.
Last month, a Cruise vehicle stopped near the site of a shooting in the Mission district, forcing police officers to stop what they were doing and get the car moved. AVs have also plowed unknowingly over fire hoses, prompting San Francisco’s fire chief to say the cars are “not ready for prime time,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.
Philip Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and a self-driving car safety expert, says this is a big problem.
Ex // Top Stories
The City is on pace for its slowest start to the year in housing permits since the Great Recession, federal data shows
The new rate goes into effect for part-time and full-time employees on July 1
It’s the 26th homicide reported in San Francisco, according to police
“There’s only a couple 100 [driverless] cars out of an entire city,” Koopman said. “And it’s happening often enough to be a regular news item. You can’t just ignore that.”
The CPUC has acknowledged that the near-misses with emergency vehicles were troubling, but maintains that Cruise and Waymo have submitted the necessary documentation to prove they have a safety plan in place.
But it seems some cars in the Waymo fleet are more problematic than others. The Jaguar involved in the crash in the Sunset district last year logged 15 crashes in a two-year period starting in July 2021 — more than any other car in the company’s fleet, although authorities acknowledge that in each collision, the other driver might have been at fault.
“A lot of traffic safety is compensating for other people making mistakes,” said Koopman.
That’s something that driverless cars have not yet mastered — but humans haven’t quite mastered it either. In 2022, 3,900 people died in car crashes in California, according to data from the California Highway Patrol. Nationwide, 42,795 people died in crashes, according to the most recent estimates from the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration.
By Cruise’s calculations, based on their first million autonomous miles, the company’s AVs were involved in 54% fewer collisions overall and 73% fewer collisions with meaningful risk of injury compared to human drivers in similar road conditions.
“We’re proud of our safety record, which is publicly reported and includes millions of miles driven in an extremely complex urban environment,” said Hannah Lindow, a spokesperson for Cruise.
A spokesperson for Waymo also highlighted the role of the company’s AVs in preventing traffic injuries and deaths. In more than one million driverless miles, Waymo has recorded no incidents involving pedestrians or cyclists, and all collisions were the result of another driver breaking traffic rules, the spokesperson said.
But the blame game isn’t that simple, said Koopman.
“If [automated vehicles] have more crashes than they should in a certain circumstance, blaming the [human] driver doesn’t change that,” he said. “And it won’t stop the next crash.”