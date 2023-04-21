Thanks to sports, weed and a little sunshine, BART had its best ridership day in over half-a-year.
The transit agency on Thursday onboarded 179,013 riders across its network, its best single-day this year and most passengers since Sept. 22, 2022 (179,572), BART spokesperson Jim Allison confirmed to The Examiner.
BART’s ridership surge was buoyed by the confluence of three major events converging on San Francisco: the Golden State Warriors hosting their first home playoff game of the season at Chase Center, the San Francisco Giants playing the New York Mets at Oracle Park, and the massive 420 celebration at Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park which upwards of 20,000 people were expected to attend. Those gatherings combined with sun-splashed weather conditions created a perfect storm for people to ride public transit.
The massive transit day followed what was previously the rail line’s highest ridership day of 2023, with 174,337 people stepping onto its trains on Wednesday. BART director Rebecca Saltzman tweeted that the transit agency is now at 42% of pre-pandemic ridership. Tuesdays and Thursday are “generally” the biggest ridership days, Saltzman said.
The average daily ridership in March was approximately 126,000.
"We're hoping these past two days are a trend we see through May," Allison told KTVU. "But we know in June and July sometimes the ridership dips because of school vacations and people taking time off of work."