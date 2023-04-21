BART commute 2018

Thanks to sports, weed and a little sunshine, BART had its best ridership day in over half-a-year.

The transit agency on Thursday onboarded 179,013 riders across its network, its best single-day this year and most passengers since Sept. 22, 2022 (179,572), BART spokesperson Jim Allison confirmed to The Examiner.

