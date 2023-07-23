Safe-streets advocate Robin Pam will be the first to tell you that Valencia’s new center-running bike lane isn’t perfect.
The intersections are tricky when a bike is competing to cross with a car trying to make a left turn.
It’s not clear where cyclists go when an emergency vehicle opts to use the lane to cut through traffic.
And the construction process, which is still ongoing, has been confusing for cars and cyclists: One collision in the unfinished bikeway has been reported to the San Francisco Police Department, but transit advocates say four have occurred.
But, believe it or not, it’s “much better than what was there before,” said Pam, an organizer with Kid Safe SF. “And that’s the comparison point.”
Prior to the hotly contested center- running lane, Valencia Street relied on unprotected curbside bike lanes on each side of the road between 15th and 23rd streets. The new lane sandwiches a two-way lane in a traffic panini. The design has been widely criticized, as has its implementation.
The center-running lane’s rollout has been met with outrage and mired in confusion over whether or not cyclists are actually welcome to use it.
In response to questions from The Examiner, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency explained that bike signals were activated July 7 at 15th Street and 23rd Street to help cyclists transition between the center-running and curbside bike lanes at each end.
But technically, the lane is not yet open, and transit officials have stressed that people should stay out of the construction zone. The agency plans to launch the center-running lane officially in a few weeks, which will kickstart a pilot testing period through October 2024.
This week, cyclists in opposition to the plan replaced construction signs along the pilot build with satirical messages. “If fire truck comes, IDK,” one read. “We regret this bike lane,” said another.
The prank signs, which have since been removed, have not been the only hiccups with construction.
The center bike lane has been painted, but signs on each block declare it closed. Meanwhile, the curbside bike lanes have mostly been removed, leaving nowhere for bikers but traffic lanes or the unofficial center lane.
Cars are trying out the new center lane, too — using it for loading, left turns and parking.
At the very least, the tumultuous rollout has been unifying. Center-lane supporters, as much as critics, agree it could have gone better.
”The implementation and construction of the quick build on Valencia has not been the way that the Bicycle Coalition would have wanted it to go,” said Janelle Wong, director of the coalition, which has worked closely with the SFMTA on reimagining Valencia Street.
”It has not been smooth,” she said. “It has been challenging for all the users of the road, whether you’re a person biking, or person driving on, or even a pedestrian, for that matter, to understand during construction time where everybody is supposed to be.”
City officials have been considering updated bicycle infrastructure on the street for nearly a decade, but reaching a consensus on a solution has been difficult. The center-running lane received support from only 13% of the more than 600 residents surveyed during a public outreach period.
The center-lane solution aims to satisfy various stakeholders, all with competing interests. Business owners need to receive deliveries and want to keep their parklets; drivers want somewhere to park their cars; emergency vehicles need a certain clearance; cyclists fear being hit by opening car doors.
Pam’s position has been mirrored by many — but by no means all — transit activists who have previously voiced opposition to the center lane. Yet advocates maintain that even if it’s only a minuscule improvement, it’s certainly not the only solution.
“We see it as a starting point for being able to test these concepts, whether it’s turning a couple of blocks into one-way blocks or closing down a block to traffic,” said Pam. “I think now that we’ve seen that we can take away a lot of space from cars on the street and the world isn’t ending, there’s a lot of potential to take that even further.”
The street is a part of The City’s “high-injury network,” which puts it among the 13% of San Francisco streets which account for the majority of traffic deaths and severe crashes.
Valencia Street is an essential bicycle throughway for cyclists in San Francisco. Bike paths in The City are often determined by topography, rather than convenience. Valencia Street is less hilly than many of the surrounding streets outfitted with bike paths, and it funnels an average of 2,280 cyclists onto its blacktop each day.
The businesses lining the commercial corridor invite delivery-app drivers, shoppers and notoriously double-parked loading trucks. Around 8,000 cars use the street each day, and everyone’s competing for road space with parking spots and parklets.
To transit advocate Luke Bornheimer, parking spots and parklets are the real winners in the center-lane implementation. He’s in the cohort of advocates who view the center-lane as unsalvageable.
Bornheimer is rallying support for a project called “Better Valencia,” which envisions the street lined with curbside protected lanes, like those from Market Street to 15th Street. The SFMTA’s analysis of the plan found merchants and churches of Valencia opposed the plan because of the parking-space and loading-zone losses.
”It’s kind of like a classic San Francisco situation where everyone’s trying to make a compromise that is not actually good for anything,” said Bornheimer. “And spending a bunch of money on it, a bunch of time on it, and a bunch of public trust and goodwill for a solution that everyone acknowledges is a terrible idea.”
It will ultimately be up to the SFMTA Board of Directors to determine whether or not the center lane is a success — or at least better than what existed before.