Valencia Street at 19th Street with bicycle lane in the center

The Valencia Street center bike lane, pictured above at 19th Street on July 7, 2023, has had a unifying effect among critics and proponents: Both sides are not fans say the rollout has been messy. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Safe-streets advocate Robin Pam will be the first to tell you that Valencia’s new center-running bike lane isn’t perfect.

The intersections are tricky when a bike is competing to cross with a car trying to make a left turn.

