United Airlines on Wednesday told The Examiner in a statement that the two pilots' "training program is ongoing" after flight UA1722 nosedived from 2,200 feet to 775 feet above the Pacific Ocean a little more than a minute after it departed Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii last Dec. 18.

The two airline pilots who flew a San Francisco-bound plane that abruptly plunged to within hundreds of feet of the Pacific Ocean late last year are still in training, according to the airline, as another federal investigation of the same incident begins.

