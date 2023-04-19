Starting this fall, flights between The City and the South Pacific are ramping up in frequency.
United Airlines announced "the largest South Pacific network expansion ever" to and from the continental United States on Tuesday and San Francisco International Airport is a prime focus in these efforts.
Beginning Oct. 28, the airline will expand service to Australia with daily flights to Brisbane, as well as twice daily flights to Sydney. United also plans on flying larger aircraft for their trips to Melbourne.
Come Dec. 1, United also hopes to launch the first non-stop flight between San Francisco and Christchurch, New Zealand though this route is pending government approval. If given the all clear, this line will be flown three times weekly on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said, "This past winter, United enhanced our network and became the largest carrier to the South Pacific region. Now, this upcoming winter, we will expand even further."
The San Francisco-Brisbane route will be flown daily on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft which, according to United, will "nearly triple the number of customers" being served. Meanwhile flights from The City to Sydney, one of San Francisco's sister cities, will be flown twice daily on Boeing 777-300ERs.
Trips to Melbourne, which are flown once daily, will also be carried out by 777-30ERs, a move that adds nearly 100 daily seats to each departure, according to the airline.
Tickets for these routes are now on sale on United's mobile app as well as United's website.