The company said the flights have a range of 60 miles. This will allow the aircraft to complete a variety of trips in the Bay Area, including to and from San Francisco International Airport.
"Our shared goal is to provide residents and visitors to the San Francisco Bay Area with efficient and cost-competitive transportation in one of the most densely populated urban areas in the U.S.," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve, in a statement.
The drive across the Bay Bridge just became more scenic
"The Bay Area is perfect for eVTOL flights given its size, traffic, focus on sustainability, innovation and commitment to add other options for mobility," Stein added.
eVTOL aircraft take off vertically like helicopters, but they run on electric motors as opposed to traditional combustion engines.
Eve says its aircraft's "human-centered design" will ensure the comfort of passengers, the pilot and the community by minimizing noise. Flights will be piloted at launch, but United and Eve want the aircraft to be autonomous.
Plenty of hurdles remain before these flights become reality for San Franciscans. The companies said they still need to work with local and state officials, as well as private companies, "to ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place."
United invested $15 million in Eve last fall, conditionally agreeing to purchase 200 eVTOLs. In March, the airline announced it was teaming up with California-based Archer Aviation to offer electric air taxi service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport starting in 2025.
"Urban air mobility has the potential to revolutionize how United customers work, live, and travel," United Airlines Ventures president Michael Leskinen said in a statement. "Eve's proposed route is a critical first step towards making this all-electric and quiet commute a reality for Bay Area residents."