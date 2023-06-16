United Airlines eVTOL

United Airlines planned fleet of eVTOLs could soar through San Francisco's skies as early as 2026. 

 Courtesy of United

United Airlines has proposed a new way to get around the Bay Area. 

The airline announced this week it's partnering with Brazil-based Eve Air Mobility, an aircraft company, to launch electric commuter flights around the Bay Area.

