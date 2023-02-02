Thousands of Twitter users took an unsuspecting tweet about an Amtrak train off the rails.
Amtrak Alerts, the account responsible for sending real-time service information for Amtrak trains outside the northeast region, posted a tweet on Jan. 31 about the latest internet darling in the making, California Zephyr Train 6, which departed Emeryville the day prior but ran into some obstacles on its humble journey.
California Zephyr Train 6 which departed Emeryville (EMY) on 1/30 is currently experiencing
— Read the Combahee River Collective Statement ⚾🚎 (@TheRedHeadWrite) January 31, 2023
Amtrak Alerts eventually sent a corrected version of their tweet half an hour later, which revealed that California Zephyr Train 6 was in fact not gaining sentience.
Instead it was experiencing experiencing a "delay west of Elko (ELK) due to signal issues and rail congestion." Unfortunately, that tweet did not resonate with the Twitter Hall of Fame, accumulating a mere 16 likes in comparison to the original tweet's 22,000 likes.
Minutes after issuing that correction, Amtrak Alerts announced that California Zephyr Train 6 was "back on the movie," although it was operating almost six hours behind schedule.
Now try to keep a freight face as you go scroll through the rest of Twitter's jokes.