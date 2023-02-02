California Zephyr

California Zephyr Train 6 may or may not have gained sentience on a recent journey.

 Patrick Dirden/Flickr

Thousands of Twitter users took an unsuspecting tweet about an Amtrak train off the rails. 

Amtrak Alerts, the account responsible for sending real-time service information for Amtrak trains outside the northeast region, posted a tweet on Jan. 31 about the latest internet darling in the making, California Zephyr Train 6, which departed Emeryville the day prior but ran into some obstacles on its humble journey. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like