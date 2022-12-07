27392568_web1_copy_211202-SFE-SPUR-photo_1

Community support was critical to deciding which city roads are established as slow streets, SFMTA claimed, as well as factors such as traffic volume and connectedness to bike lanes.

More than a dozen of San Francisco’s famed slow streets will remain pedestrian oases.

After a marathon meeting that featured an abundance of impassioned public testimony, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to make a slate of slow streets permanent.

