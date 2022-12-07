More than a dozen of San Francisco’s famed slow streets will remain pedestrian oases.
After a marathon meeting that featured an abundance of impassioned public testimony, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to make a slate of slow streets permanent.
Though their designs vary, the streets each include features like speed humps and traffic diverters intended to limit and slow car traffic.
“This is a major step in our vision for a fully connected, safe bike network in our city, and we’re excited to continue working with the SFMTA and other advocates to ensure every neighborhood is able to benefit from (the decision),” the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Tweeted after the vote.
The SFMTA proposal represents a narrowing of the initial 31 slow streets it created during the pandemic to a final list of 15
In addition to the existing slow streets that were codified Tuesday night, the board also created new slow streets: 22nd Street in the Mission District and a substantial stretch of Cayuga Avenue that runs parallel to Alemany Boulevard. The former was a better fit than the current slow street on 20th Street, SFMTA said, while Cayuga Avenue received substantial support from the surrounding neighborhood.
Not every candidate made the cut. All of the slow streets in the Sunset District and SoMa were among those dropped from the list.
The board also enshrined Lake Street for a second time. It had previously included Lake Street in the first package of four permanent slow streets approved last year, but the agency walked back that commitment because it said the street’s slow street status was divisive within the neighborhood.
Community support was critical to deciding which city roads are established as slow streets, SFMTA claimed, as well as factors such as traffic volume and connectedness to bike lanes.
The fate of slow streets, launched by The City during the pandemic as an outdoor refuge, has been in limbo as life slowly returns to normal. SFMTA proposed 15 slow streets last month that would live on past the pandemic, during which it created more than 30 slow streets to limit cut-through vehicle traffic and encourage use by pedestrians and cyclists.
“At the end of the day, our job is not to force anyone to bike,” said Shannon Hake, who manages SFMTA’s slow streets program. “Our job is to provide streets where people feel safe enough to bike, walk, drive and take transit. We don’t want anyone to feel totally dependent on one way of getting around.”
The target suggested by SFMTA ahead of Tuesday’s meeting was to maintain vehicle speeds below 20 mph and fewer than 1,500 cars a day. But the board lowered those thresholds to 15 mph and 1,000 cars a day.
An analysis published ahead of the board’s vote by slow street advocates found that crashes resulting in injury decreased by 61% on streets that became slow streets, compared to a crash reduction of 20% on streets that are not slow streets.
They’ve won the hearts and legs of advocates, but slow streets draw the ire of people who commute by car.
Speaking to those frustrations, board member Manny Yekutiel said “as a driver, I get it.”
“But here’s the thing: the world is changing and we need to change with it if we’re going to lead. … The streets are not closed, they just have treatments on them to get folks to slow down,” Yekutiel said.
Disagreements over to what extent vehicles should be prioritized have already played out on the ballot and in The City’s legislative chambers.
In November, voters rejected Prop. I, which would have required The City to permanently reopen Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive and the Great Highway to cars. Instead, they approved Prop. J, which maintained the car-free promenade on JFK Drive.
And the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year pilot program on the Great Highway, where Supervisor Gordon Mar proposed to maintain its current car-free status on weekends.
Advocates for slow streets continue to be dismayed with their absence in SoMa, Chinatown, North Beach and the Sunset district.
The 16 slow streets approved on Tuesday are not necessarily the permanent scope of the program.
“This is just the beginning of a program that we intend to grow to meet neighborhood and citywide transportation needs, in partnership with communities,” the agency wrote in an explanation of its proposal. “An ongoing slow streets program for San Francisco will help our city meet its adopted goals for mobility, safety and climate action — and ensure that San Franciscans can continue to reimagine how their streets can serve them.”
