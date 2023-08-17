The Alphabet subsidiary confirmed to The Examiner Thursday morning that it informed riders of the change the previous day "to give them adequate notice about this transition."
The change comes a week after The California Public Utilities Commission's 3-1 vote on Aug. 10 allowed the company and Cruise, its chief competitor, to charge for rides without restrictions.
Waymo, up to this point, had been offering free service to customers in most parts of The City.
While the autonomous vehicle company said it will continue to offer free wheelchair-accessible service for now, it will charge all other riders for the most direct route to their destination.
Waymo said "prices may be higher to help manage demand for rides" on nights and weekends, meaning the company's robotaxis will employ the surge pricing of human-driven rideshare competitors like Uber. Lyft said in an earnings call this month that it wants to eliminate surge pricing, calling it "a bad form of price raising."
Waymo revealed no other details about its pricing structure, including the per minute and mile costs.
Prior to the state's approval allowing Cruise and Waymo to charge for all rides, Cruise charged a $5 base fare, as well as $0.90 per mile, $0.40 per minute and a 1.5% city tax. Cruise didn't respond to The Examiner's questions about its forthcoming pricing structure and timeline of when it will charge riders.
On the same day Waymo informed riders of its plans to charge them, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with state regulators seeking to pause Waymo and Cruise's expansion within The City. Chiu's office shared those filings with The Examiner on Thursday morning, which argued that the commission didn't properly consider the potential public safety and environmental impacts of the companies operating without restrictions.
Expansion into San Francisco's "densest corridors and peak traffic hours will greatly exacerbate the harms to first responder operations, public transit, street construction workers, and the flow of traffic generally," Chiu and Deputy City Attorney Misa Tsukerman wrote in the filings on Wednesday.
Waymo told The Examiner in a statement that it will "closely" follow The City's motions. Meanwhile, Cruise said it was "unfortunate to see The City use public resources to bypass (regulators') decision and restrict a technology with an excellent safety record used by tens of thousands of SF residents."