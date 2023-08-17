Waymo self-driving car in San Francisco

Waymo will start charging San Francisco riders on Monday for trips in its self-driving cars, like the one pictured above on April 4, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Waymo will begin charging for rides in its autonomous vehicles on Monday in San Francisco.

The Alphabet subsidiary confirmed to The Examiner Thursday morning that it informed riders of the change the previous day "to give them adequate notice about this transition."

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite